Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 629,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

EBS opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $664.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.04. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

About Emergent BioSolutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth $73,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

