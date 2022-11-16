Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Trading 2.2% Higher

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.59. 53,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,306,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Embraer Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Embraer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the first quarter worth about $7,850,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 105,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

