Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Trading 2.2% Higher

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.59. 53,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,306,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.
Embraer Trading Up 1.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embraer (ERJ)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.