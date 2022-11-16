Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by NSI Retail Advisors LLC

NSI Retail Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.2% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 56,150.0% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.93. The stock had a trading volume of 148,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,108. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $369.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

