Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.6 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $143.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,384 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

