Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $327,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,540,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. 1,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,134. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.43.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.