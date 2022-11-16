Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 90 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,649. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.68.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.