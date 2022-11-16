Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,427 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after buying an additional 149,414 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 25,892 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. 6,131,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.
