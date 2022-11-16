Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,776 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.7% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 892,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. 3,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

