Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

JHEM stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.57. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,630. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $30.47.

