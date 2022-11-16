Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,255. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09.

