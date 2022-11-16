Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Elders’s previous final dividend of $0.22.
Elders Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89.
Elders Company Profile
See Also
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.