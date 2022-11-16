Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Elders’s previous final dividend of $0.22.

Elders Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89.

Elders Company Profile

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, Feed and Processing Services, and Corporate Services and Other Costs segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

