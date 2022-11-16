Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Buys $99,300.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

