Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

EKSO stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $17.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

