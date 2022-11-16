Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
EKSO stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $17.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.85.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
