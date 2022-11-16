Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Down 20.1% in October

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Eisai Price Performance

Shares of ESALY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.92. 18,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eisai from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

