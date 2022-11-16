Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. 12,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,917. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

