ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.41. ECA Marcellus Trust I shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 22,400 shares trading hands.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
