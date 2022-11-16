eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth about $97,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after buying an additional 942,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in eBay by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after buying an additional 904,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $115,112,000 after buying an additional 667,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Announces Dividend

Shares of eBay stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

