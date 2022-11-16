Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,700 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 690,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
ETY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 295,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,808. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
