Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Stock Up 3.2 %

KODK traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. 739,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,554. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $378.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.88 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

About Eastman Kodak

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 129,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.