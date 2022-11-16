Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Eastman Kodak Stock Up 3.2 %
KODK traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. 739,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,554. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $378.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.88 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.
Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
