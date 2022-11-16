Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 28th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 106.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.7%.

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

