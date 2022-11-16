Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,902 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,028 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $884,411,000 after purchasing an additional 325,971 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,464 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $154,647,000 after buying an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 82.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 107,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,342,000 after buying an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $345.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

