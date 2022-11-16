Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of nCino worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in nCino by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,252,000 after buying an additional 34,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in nCino by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after buying an additional 212,594 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

nCino Price Performance

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

