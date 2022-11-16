Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Avanos Medical worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,260,000 after acquiring an additional 271,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $5,000,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 122,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

