Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 181,112 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.49.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

