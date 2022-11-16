Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Chase worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 53,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
Chase Price Performance
Chase Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.
Chase Profile
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chase (CCF)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.