Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Chase worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 53,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

CCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $74.36 and a 1-year high of $114.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

