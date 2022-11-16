Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,202 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 929,177 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 128.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,955,000 after purchasing an additional 133,483 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics Profile

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

