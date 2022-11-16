Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Down 7.1%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $33.16. Approximately 17,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,677,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

