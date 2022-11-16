DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $285.98

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.98 ($3.36) and traded as high as GBX 320.30 ($3.76). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 317.20 ($3.73), with a volume of 5,312,283 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 388 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($4.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

DS Smith Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,493.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 277.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at DS Smith

About DS Smith

In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £101,236.59 ($118,961.92). In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £101,236.59 ($118,961.92). Also, insider Alan Johnson bought 12,596 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £33,001.52 ($38,779.69).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

