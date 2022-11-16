Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 600 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAL opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.40%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

