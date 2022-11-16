Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 431 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GE opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

