Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,272 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,751. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 4.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NOW opened at $419.48 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $695.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 423.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.