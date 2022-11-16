Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 336.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8,365.2% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TFC opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Compass Point reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

