Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after acquiring an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $406.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.