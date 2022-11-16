Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

