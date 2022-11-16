Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 2,883 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 125.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,493,000 after acquiring an additional 318,562 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

