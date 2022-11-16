Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 5,051 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,633.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,439,236 shares in the company, valued at $175,821,057.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 49,596 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48.

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $103,529.66.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.93.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $92,331.36.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,574 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $140,354.84.

On Thursday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,311 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $135,288.83.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,619 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $140,822.16.

DGICA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. 52,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $497.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1,534.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,606.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGICA. TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

