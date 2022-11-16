Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Up 27.8% in October

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the October 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Donaldson Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. 472,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

