Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.29

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.29 and last traded at $59.29, with a volume of 264250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

