Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.37.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

