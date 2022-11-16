Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Dollar General stock opened at $257.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.