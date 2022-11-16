Diversified Royalty Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a report released on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.15 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE DIV opened at C$2.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.51 and a 12-month high of C$3.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$353.07 million and a PE ratio of 13.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0196 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.56%.

In other Diversified Royalty news, Director Lance Tracey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

