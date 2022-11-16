Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Trading Up 4.9%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.60 and last traded at $108.70. Approximately 27,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,775,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

