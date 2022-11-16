Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 361,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 11,896,352 shares.The stock last traded at $35.23 and had previously closed at $32.00.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 11.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

