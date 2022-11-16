Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Update

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Price Performance

Shares of DGLY opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Ally ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Ally in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

