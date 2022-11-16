Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Craig Hallum to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,335. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Digi International has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $42.04.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

About Digi International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Digi International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.