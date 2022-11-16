Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DLHTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLHTF remained flat at 2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500. Dialogue Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 2.07 and a fifty-two week high of 4.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.09.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

