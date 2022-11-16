Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Update

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,300 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 917,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.2 days.
Dexus Price Performance
OTCMKTS DEXSF opened at 4.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.15. Dexus has a 12 month low of 4.76 and a 12 month high of 8.34.
Dexus Company Profile
