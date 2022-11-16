Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 215 Price Target

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 215 ($2.53) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 124.22% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.41) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 143.55 ($1.69).

VOD traded down GBX 8.27 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 95.89 ($1.13). 419,609,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,974,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,598.17.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

