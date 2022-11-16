Desjardins Comments on KP Tissue Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KPT. TD Securities dropped their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

TSE KPT opened at C$10.18 on Monday. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.59. The stock has a market cap of C$96.94 million and a P/E ratio of 92.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is presently 654.55%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

