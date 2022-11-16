Dero Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $158,139.71 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $51.64 million and approximately $158,139.71 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.96 or 0.00023943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,549.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00346927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00119869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00796315 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.13 or 0.00629204 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00230263 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,033,740 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.